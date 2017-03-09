Two Portland Police Bureau captains on leave due to internal investigations

Two Portland Police Bureau captains have been reassigned and placed on paid administrative leave due to ongoing internal investigations.

Capt. Kevin Modica of the youth services division and Capt. Derek Rodrigues of the family services division were reassigned to the personnel division Wednesday.

An internal message from Chief Mike Marshman said the investigations began under former Chief Larry O'Dea.

Marshman's message states, "I understand that many of you have questions, but as with any internal personnel matter, I cannot share additional details at this time."

No other information was released by the Portland Police Bureau about the investigations on Thursday.

Replacements were appointed to the positions held by Modica and Rodrigues "until further notice."

