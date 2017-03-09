Daughter of McMinnville shooting victim looking for answers

A McMinnville teenager is in custody after police say he confessed to killing his father’s girlfriend and injuring another man, and that man’s daughter wants to know why her father was attacked.

The incident happened Wednesday in a house on Oregon Street, where police found the man with gunshot wounds and the woman dead.

Neighbor Jereme Park told FOX 12 Kimberly Forness lived in the home with her boyfriend, his teenage son and their roommate, Ron Spiker.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Park said Spiker ran over, asking for help after being shot.

”The guy came down here and evidently had blood on him,” Park told FOX 12. “He was injured, so my roommate put in a 911 call and that got everything going before 5 o’clock.”

Paramedics rushed Spiker to the hospital, but officers found Forness dead.

Park called Forness, “a really neat person” known by many in the small community.

She worked at Hopscotch Toys in McMinnville, where the staff is still grieving. They say Forness was the epitome of warmth and kindness, and on their Facebook page, customers are sharing their heartbreak.

Ron Spiker’s daughter, Cassie White, spoke to FOX 12 by phone from OHSU, where her father is in intensive care, and said she can’t imagine what led to this kind of violence.

“There are some missing pieces to the puzzle so at this time, that only –the gunman or my dad would have answers to, and clearly, we’re not getting any answers from either one at this time,” she said.

White said her father was shot in the hip and face, and police believe Forness’ boyfriend’s son pulled the trigger.

In fact, police say the 15-year-old walked over to the courthouse right after and confessed, but White contends that Spiker never had issues with the teen.

“No, and that’s what’s caught everybody off guard,” White said. “We don’t know why the gun was turned on my dad. We don’t know if my dad happened to walk in after getting off work, and you know, the timing.”

The teen is still in the hospital, but when he’s released, police say he will be charged. Police are still waiting for autopsy results to reveal exactly how Forness was killed.

There has been a campaign created for Ron Spiker at GoFundMe.com.

