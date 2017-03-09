Roosevelt High School crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess

The fourth Rose Festival Princess has been crowned.

On Thursday, Roosevelt named senior Korah Vonderahe as their 2017 Rose Festival Princess.

Vonderahe is involved in cheer, dance and softball at Roosevelt. She says she enjoys spending her time playing the guitar, the ukulele, and the piano.

After graduating high school, Vonderahe wants to attend Concordia University or the University of Portland, and hopes to become a registered nurse.

Vonderahe says her favorite Rose Festival Event is the Grand Floral Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

