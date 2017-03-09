Portland man charged with murder will walk free in rare legal decision

A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour," escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was injured when she fell over open basement access doors and fell 6 feet (1.8 meters) into the opening.More >
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged a door of the responding deputy's patrol car.More >
Authorities say a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in Idaho, but the driver was nowhere to be found.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >
How to cross the street is one of the first things we teach our children once they are old enough to play outside. “Look left, look right, look left again,” is the mantra we’ve all been taught and what we pass down to the next generation.More >
