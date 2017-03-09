Deputies searching for purple-haired woman who robbed Vancouver-area bank

Deputies are searching for a woman who robbed a Vancouver-area bank.

Investigators said a woman walked into Chase Bank on the 12900 block of Northeast Highway 99 at 5 p.m. Thursday and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described by deputies as a heavy set woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall with purple hair. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and white Adidas shoes.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released by deputies Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Drew Kennison at 360-989-7803.

