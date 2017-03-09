Deputies investigating burglary at Stop and Save Market in Brook - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating burglary at Stop and Save Market in Brooks

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office
BROOKS, OR (KPTV) -

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary.

Deputies say the burglary happened on the night of March 3 at the Stop and Save Market, located at 5041 Brooklake Road Northeast. The suspect forced entry into the market and tried to steal money from an ATM machine.

The vehicle is a white, mid 2000's, Dodge truck with black rims and a black strip down the center of the cab of the truck.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032, or send an anonymous tip by texting the keyword TipMCSO to 847411.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

