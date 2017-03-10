Condominiums in NE Portland vandalized with blue paint

Tenants in northeast Portland were shocked to find their doors and entryways covered with blue paint. The mysterious and messy vandalism has the community confused and upset.

After two rounds of power washing. The property management company says they have no idea who's responsible but hope police can find out so it doesn't happen again.

"This morning about 8:30, I walked by and I was startled that I saw this. It made me angry. And since I work in the building next door I had to rush down and see if somebody damaged our property too," said Jonathan Baker.

The unexpected design covers the buildings on the corner of North Vancouver and Alberta.

A report has been filed and police are investigating.

“I hope they catch the person because this just makes me angry. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s not their property,” said a concerned neighbor. "This is my working community and I’m proud of this community. I don’t want to see this type of stuff happen here, it should not happen here, so that’s what makes me angry.”

Property managers say cleaning up the mess and repainting will cost them $8,000.

