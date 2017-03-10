Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns himself in to police, victim identified

The suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident with a pedestrian Thursday night turned himself in to Portland police early Friday morning.

Officers said 24-year-old Israel Aldama-Sanchez turned himself into police at 4:45 a.m.

Police said they responded to the scene at Southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street around 11:19 p.m. Thursday

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Corey Deshawn Simmons deceased on scene and evidence of a vehicle collision.

The 911 caller told police the driver had fled in a dark-colored vehicle heading south on 148th Avenue.

Preliminary evidence indicates Aldama-Sanchez was headed west on Stark Street approaching 148th Avenue when he struck Simmons. He then turned left onto 148th and fled the scene.

He is facing several charges including criminally negligent homicide.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

