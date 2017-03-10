Burglary suspect found dead inside Vancouver apartment

Vancouver police say a man who burglarized a family's apartment just after midnight died inside that unit, and now the Major Crimes team is investigating that death.

Police haven't said how the man died, but neighbors at the Marketplace Apartments on General Anderson Road say they heard a loud fight and called 911.

Major Crimes detectives investigating after person found dead in Vancouver apartment off General Anderson. 911 caller reported burglary pic.twitter.com/rSlJt7U7vg — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 10, 2017

Next-door neighbor Ron Durham said just he heard yelling and a commotion after midnight inside his next-door neighbor's apartment, so he called 911

“A guy comes up the stairs and starts kicking the door in and yelling for somebody, 'I know he's in here, where is he?'" Durham said. "The guy who lives there was yelling at the guy, ‘You're going to prison for this!’"

That threat will never be fulfilled, though, because when Vancouver police say officers arrived they found the burglary suspect face-down inside that apartment unit, unconscious and not breathing.

Officers and medics started CPR and even tried shocking his heart, but nothing worked. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbor Pam Fuller says she's met the victim's family a few times when they're both out walking their dogs, and describes them as nice people.

Neighbors say a father lives in the apartment with his three kids, and police say the burglary suspect knew them. Investigators haven't said, though, why he was there and what he was after.

"There's just a lot of weird stuff that goes on around here," Fuller said.

Police say burglary suspect is the man found dead here. They say he knew people who lived at apartment that he allegedly broke into — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 10, 2017

After police left the scene Friday morning, crews repaired the busted down front-door, the last visible sign of an unusual night.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect who died and are working to notify his family members first.

Alex Jaramillo, the nephew of the suspect, contends his uncle wasn't in the apartment to steal items, though.

Jaramillo told FOX 12 his uncle went over to the apartment to talk to the mother of his three young children, before, as the nephew said, things escalated.

"I can understand he was upset, and he wanted to talk to her, but then they got hostile, of course, and of course, they took it as a threat,” he said. "My uncle he is not a burglar, and for me being his nephew, he's a really lovable guy and just knowing he can't, wouldn't do something like that.”

Jaramillo said the family is taking his uncle's death very hard.

