Ocean washes away sand, revealing ‘ghost forest’ in Newport

If you are heading to Newport soon, chances are you may get to see a few ancient relics along the beach.

Officials at the Newport Chamber of Commerce said several ghost forest stumps have emerged from the sand in a few areas along the coast.

Waves have washed away portions of sand, revealing the ghost stumps underneath.

The stumps are remnants of 4,000-year-old trees that once lined the area centuries ago.

The rare ghost stumps are currently visible at Moolack Beach, Theil Creek, the Curtis Street access at northern Seal Rock and Lost Creek near Waldport.

The chamber said the stumps are only visible every two or three years during the winter, and soon they will disappear again. The sands that were washed away are beginning to move in again.

If you can’t make it to Newport to see the stumps, don’t worry. Chamber officials said Neskowin Ghost Forest, located north of Newport, is visible all year-round. These stumps are younger than the ones in Newport and are estimated to be 1,500 years old.

The chamber of commerce also mentioned that low sand levels and appearances of ghost stumps mean it is prime agate hunting season.

