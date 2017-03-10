On the Go with Joe at the Rose Festival Circus Corps

Joe V. was in southwest Portland getting an inside look at some of the new festivities the Rose Festival clowns have in store for this year’s event.

The Rose Festival has expanded its Clown Corps to create the Rose Festival Circus Corps. In addition to clowns, they are looking for other circus performers like jugglers, acrobats and other talented people to perform at various Rose Festival events.

If you think you have got what it takes, visit RoseFestival.org to apply. Auditions are Friday and Saturday at the Hyatt House in Portland.

