Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Friday, March 10

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, March 10:

Milwaukie-based musicians Bo and Barbara Ayars have worked with some music legends including Elvis Presley, Liberace and Barbra Streisand. As one can imagine, they have a lot of stories to tell. MORE caught up with the musical couple to hear more about their extraordinary careers. The Ayars’ next big show is an Elton John tribute at Tony Starlight Showroom on March 25, Elton John’s 70th birthday. For tickets, visit TonyStarlight.com

