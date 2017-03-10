Hillsboro police lose K-9 officer to cancer - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro police lose K-9 officer to cancer

K-9 Odie (Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department) K-9 Odie (Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department)
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

The Hillsboro Police Department were forced to say goodbye to one of their K-9 officers Thursday.

Police said K-9 Odie passed away Thursday night after a recent discovery of cancer.

Odie served the community for nine years and was still on active duty when he died.

Officers said they paid tribute through a “last radio call” ceremony. 

