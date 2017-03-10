Portland police target SE Division for Vision Zero evening mission

Police officers executed a traffic safety mission in southeast Portland Thursday night as a part of Portland’s Vision Zero program.

Between 6:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., officers were stationed to make traffic stops on Southeast Division Street, between 96th and 162nd Avenues.

Division Street was selected for the traffic mission after the Portland City Council reduced the street’s speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in response to numerous crashes.

In total, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division, assisted by the North, Central and East Precincts, issued 39 citations for 51 individual violations in addition to 20 written warnings. Officers also arrested two drivers on outstanding warrants and located one juvenile runaway.

Regarding the City of Portland's Vision Zero effort, the Portland Police Bureau says it is “committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities.”

Vision Zero aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the streets of Portland by 2025.

To learn more about the program, visit the Vision Zero website.

