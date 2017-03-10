Police: OSU basketball player arrested after punching roommate

An Oregon State University basketball player is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched his roommate in the face.

Corvallis police said 19-year-old freshman Kendal Manuel was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest 53rd Street.

Officers said the incident started as an argument between Manuel and his 19-year-old male roommate.

Manual is expected to be in court Friday.

The OSU Athletic Department has offered no comment.

