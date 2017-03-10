MORE previews the 2017 Firefighter Bachelor Auction

Are you looking for love, but just can’t find the right spark? How about going on a date with a firefighter?

The 2017 Firefighter Bachelor Auction takes place March 11 at Rock Bottom Brewery.

Organizers will be auctioning off one Portland’s finest to the highest bidder. All proceeds from the event are given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

MORE spoke to the bachelor firefighter up for bids, Jordan Brown, to learn more about the event.

