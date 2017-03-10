MORE previews the 2017 Firefighter Bachelor Auction - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE previews the 2017 Firefighter Bachelor Auction

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Are you looking for love, but just can’t find the right spark? How about going on a date with a firefighter?

The 2017 Firefighter Bachelor Auction takes place March 11 at Rock Bottom Brewery.

Organizers will be auctioning off one Portland’s finest to the highest bidder. All proceeds from the event are given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

MORE spoke to the bachelor firefighter up for bids, Jordan Brown, to learn more about the event.    

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.