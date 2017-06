The new faith-based film "The Shack" is having a divine week at the box office.

MORE spoke with the bestselling author of the book that inspired the movie and Portland local, Paul Young.

Both the movie and the book tell the story of Mack Phillips, a man facing a crisis of faith who travels to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness.

“The Shack” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.