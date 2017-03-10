OSU begins live stream of chick hatching

Oregon State University will soon be getting some spring-time chickens and people can welcome them to the world in real time.

The university’s annual Chick Cam began streaming live footage of chicken eggs in an incubator Friday morning. The live feed is broadcasting from the OSU Extension Office in Astoria.

The chicks are expected to hatch on Monday, but OSU invited viewers to watch the eggs shake, rattle and roll over the weekend.

Viewers can also tune in past the chick hatching – the Chick Cam will be live until Friday, March 17, with lessons on baby chicks over the week.

The Chick Cam can be viewed in real time on the OSU Extension Office website.

