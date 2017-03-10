Jury indicts man in Lebanon murder case - KPTV - FOX 12

Jury indicts man in Lebanon murder case

Jason Allen Garlinghouse, jail booking photo Jason Allen Garlinghouse, jail booking photo


A grand jury decided Thursday the case of a Lebanon man who is accused of killing a woman on Valentine’s Day will move to hearing.

On Feb. 14, Lebanon Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at 928 Osprey Way and found 35-year-old Sparki Sue Garlinghouse dead from gunshot wounds.

Jason Allen Garlinghouse, 33, was taken into custody and booked at the Linn County Jail.

A grand jury gathered at the Linn County Courthouse Thursday and listened to several witnesses give testimony on the death of Sparki Sue Garlinghouse. After the testimonies, the jury indicted Jason Allen Garlinghouse for her murder.

The case now moves to a hearing.

