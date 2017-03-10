Largest Subaru dealership in US celebrates grand opening in Wilsonville

Wilsonville Subaru celebrated its grand opening Friday. It is now considered the largest Subaru dealership in the country.

The car dealership is over 92,000 square feet and is located at 9200 Bailey Street.

The ribbon-cutting celebration was held Friday morning, led by owners Dave Jachter and Bob Lanphere Jr.

Customers can browse through a selection of new and pre-owned Subaru vehicles housed in the dealership’s indoor facility.

Owners said they will be serving the community through a “one person, one price, no bull” philosophy.

Wilsonville Subaru had been officially open to customers since Dec. 8.

