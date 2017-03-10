Portland K-9 officer dies after complications with surgery

The Portland Police Bureau announced unfortunate news Friday that one of their K-9 officers had died after complications with surgery.

Officers said K-9 Rico was euthanized Thursday night.

Rico had been certified in patrol work since April 2016 and was partnered with Officer Jeff Dorn. Officer Dorn lost his previous K-9 partner, K-9 Mick, after he was shot while in pursuit of a burglary suspect in April 2014.

Sad to report that Officer Dorn's partner, K9 Rico, was euthanized last night after complications from surgery. https://t.co/c3ByipwFGi pic.twitter.com/nfEMy8lPHg — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 10, 2017

The 3-year-old German Shepard was born and raised in Springfield.

