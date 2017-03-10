Blazers star Damian Lillard new face of Powerade

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has a new role – brand ambassador for the sports drink company Powerade.

Lillard, who has also been featured in spots from Portland-based Adidas, will be featured in new ads running during the upcoming NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

In a release, the company talks about how Lillard’s rise to success in the NBA has been “driven by sheer grit and determination.” The Blazers point guard said he hopes to inspire young players with the message of the ad.

“My story doesn’t involve an easy road, but a constant, uphill battle to prove doubters wrong, and I know my fellow underdogs can relate,” Lillard said in a release. “With POWERADE and this campaign, I want to inspire young athletes to power through whatever obstacles stand in the way of their dreams, just like I have.”

The ad also has a local connection behind the camera, and the new campaign was created in partnership with Portland-based agency Wieden+Kennedy.

