David Douglas HS names Rose Festival Princess

David Douglas High School has crowned its Rose Festival Princess.

On Friday, David Douglas named senior Tiffany Nguyen as their princess for the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

Nguyen has served on Student Council, been a member of the National Honor Society and College Possible, a program that helps students through the college application process. She says she likes to dance at Hip Hop Soul Station Academy, Body and Soul Creative Studio, and Vega Dance+ Lab.

After graduating high school, Nguyen plans on attending college to study sociology, and hopes to become a social worker or a human activist working with men, women, and children who have suffered from human trafficking.

Nguyen's favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

