Rip City fans catch ‘Nurk Fever’ after historic performance in OT win

After a big win in overtime and a historic night for Blazer newcomer Jusuf Nurkic, many Portland fans have “Nurk Fever.”

Social media was blowing up Friday, and fans were simply going nuts over Nurkic, who seems to have given Rip City a much-needed shot in the arm with his amazing performance Thursday.

The seven-footer came to the Trail Blazers from Denver just a couple of weeks ago, and the statistics from his historic game against the 76ers Thursday - 28 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 blocks – were a feat that hasn't been seen in the NBA since Charles Barkley did it in 1986.

The big man's performance led the Blazers to their overtime win, with the Rip City crowd going crazy while fans waved Bosnian flags for the guy they call the "Bosnian Beast.”

Talking with FOX 12 at practice Friday, Nurkic said that while he's proud of his performance against Philadelphia and the rise of “Nurk Fever,” he feels he has a lot more to prove.

“Like I said yesterday, I’m pretty sure everybody has it, but I think I kind of have to keep that up and I have to try a little more,” he said. "I’m going to have a lot more games like that and even better, and I’m just going to keep doing to help my teammates. That's why I’m here."

Nurkic and the blazers take on the Washington Wizards Saturday night at the Moda Center.

