Man who shot at police and took Subway employee hostage will spend 30 years in prison

Jeffrey Giddings was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday, plus an additional month for using profanity in court. (KPTV)

The man who shot a Gladstone Police officer and held a Subway employee hostage last year will spend 30 years in prison.

Jeffrey Giddings made a deal with prosecutors and changed his plea to guilty in court Friday.

Last August, police saw Giddings riding a bike on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard in Gladstone. They stopped to talk to him and discovered he had a warrant.

Out of nowhere, police said Giddings opened fire, shooting Sergeant Lee Jundt in his ballistics vest. Jundt survived the shooting and spoke directly to Giddings in court, fighting back tears.

“You, Mr. Giddings, are a coward and a selfish individual, beyond comparison. May you be in torment for the rest of your life,” Jundt said. “I forgive you for your actions that day, but rest assured, I will never forget.”

After the shooting, Giddings ran to a Subway restaurant and held employee Liz Mincer hostage for two hours. SWAT officers eventually shot through the window and injured Giddings.

Mincer got out of the situation alive but said Friday that the experience haunts her every day.

“I have my good days and bad days,” Mincer said outside of the courthouse Friday. “He changed me. He changed my life.”

Giddings faced Mincer in court and apologized, asking for forgiveness.

“I just want to say I am truly sorry for the mental anguish I put you through,” Giddings said. “I feel real bad for what I did to you and I think about it every day. I hope you can forgive me.”

Giddings showed no remorse for what he did to police, however, and even responded to Sgt. Jundt’s statement.

“And Jundt, I ain’t (sic) no coward," he said in court. "If I was a coward, I would’ve just stopped and gave you guys my pistol.”

Jundt and Mincer say they are ready to move on and that they are relieved that Giddings is out of their lives.

“I’m actually very glad he got what he deserved,” Mincer said. “Of course, I wish he could’ve gotten more. 30 years, his life will be over.”

Giddings’ plea deal includes a predetermined 30-year prison sentence, but after he used profanity in court, the judge tacked on an extra month.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.