Sex offender gets life sentence after long history of convictions

A sex offender with a long history of criminal convictions was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Terry Iversen had four previous felony sex crime charges, two of which involved child victims.

Iversen was arrested last October for inappropriately touching himself near a 23-year-old woman on a Hillsboro MAX train line, just months after his release following more than 12-year prison sentence and re-arrest for cutting off a GPS bracelet and testing positive for methamphetamine.

He was then connected to another incident that occurred a month earlier, again on a MAX train near a stop in Hillsboro, this time involving a 21-year-old victim.

Court officials say the life sentence was based on a history of repeated behavior.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.