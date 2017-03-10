Police investigating deadly shooting at Corvallis nature area

Detectives with the Corvallis Police Department are investigating a shooting where one person was injured and another person has died near a nature area on Highway 34.

Police officers were called to the scene at the Orleans Natural Area at 28200 Highway 34 by a motorist who reported a man who was shot alongside the road, and several witnesses told police the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Officers later discovered a second gunshot victim located in a nearby wooded area.

According to police, one of the gunshot victims has died, though no more victim information has been made available by officers at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, though police say there is no danger to the public.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation, and officers expect Highway 34 to be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation.

