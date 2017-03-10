No. 5 Oregon beats Cal 73-65 in Pac-12 semifinals - KPTV - FOX 12

No. 5 Oregon beats Cal 73-65 in Pac-12 semifinals

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Oregon's Tyler Dorsey shoots around California's Stephen Domingo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Oregon's Tyler Dorsey shoots around California's Stephen Domingo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Tyler Dorsey had 23 points, Dylan Ennis scored on a key three-point play with 22 seconds left, and No. 5 Oregon outlasted California 73-65 Friday night in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded Oregon (29-4) played most of the second half without leading scorer Dillon Brooks due to foul trouble, but increased its lead behind a rash of blocked shots and transition baskets.

Ennis finished with 16 points for Oregon, and Jordan Bell had 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.

California (21-12) lost leading scorer Jabari Bird 64 seconds into the game to a head injury after a hard fall, yet held its own with the Ducks.

The fifth-seeded Bears pulled within two in the final minute, but Ennis scored on a hard drive and hit the free throw to put the Ducks up 70-65.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.