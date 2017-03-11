Police searching for suspect following robbery at bank in Tualatin Fred Meyer

Tualatin police are searching for a bank robbery suspect after an incident Friday evening.

The robbery happened at the chase bank inside the Fred Meyer located at 19200 Southwest Martinazzi Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say that no weapon was displayed, but that the suspect demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they searched for the robbery suspect using K-9 units and with the assistance of the Sherwood Police Department, but the suspect could not be found.

Police describe the suspect as a white man around 50 years old standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with short gray facial hair wearing a green beanie-style cap, a green hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #17-634.

