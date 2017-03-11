Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in NE Portland

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in northeast Portland Friday night.

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue and Portland police responded to the incident in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

According to PF&R, the 22-year-old woman is a pedestrian. There is currently no information available about the driver or the driver’s condition.

