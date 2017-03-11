Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in NE Port - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in NE Portland

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in northeast Portland Friday night.

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue and Portland police responded to the incident in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

According to PF&R, the 22-year-old woman is a pedestrian. There is currently no information available about the driver or the driver’s condition.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 Oregon for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.