Police: Alcohol was a factor in 4-vehicle crash Friday night

Alcohol was a factor in a multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Naito Parkway and Market Street Friday night, police said.

A total of four-vehicles were involved in the crash where one vehicle rolled onto its side. According to the Portland Fire and Rescue, five people suffered injuries, three of them were transported to Portland area hospitals.

Police learned that 34-year-old Maika Otsuki was driving a gray Infiniti SUV northbound on Naito Parkway when she veered into oncoming traffic, collided with a tree on the other side of the street, then crashed into a 2009 Toyota Camry being driven by a 51-year-old Heidi Dirkse-Graw.

The collision caused the Camry to spin and crash into a Red Subaru Forester driven by 38-year-old Ernest Syes. The Infiniti rolled over, landing behind the Toyota Camry and crashed into a fourth car, a 2009 Ford Focus driven by 27-year-old Carissa Cunningham.

Otsuki, Dirkse-Graw and her passenger 34-year-old Richard Graw, were all transported by ambulance to Portland hospitals with various injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Police determined that Dirkse-Graw was impaired by alcohol, arrested and charged for DUII. Otsuki's driving behavior remains under investigation and she may face charges upon completion of the investigation. Neither Syes or Cunningham were seriously injured, police said.

The collision closed Southwest Naito Parkway to all traffic until approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

