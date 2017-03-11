Deputies: Corvallis man arrested for child pornography

A Corvallis man was arrested on child pornography charges on Friday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Linn County deputies said the investigation into the distribution of child pornography online was initiated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

When investigators determined that one of the suspects was a Benton County Mental Health Division Manager, the request was made for the Linn County Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation.

As part of the multi-agency investigation, Linn County deputies served a search warrant in the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive on Friday.

Digital devices, including a computer containing stored child pornography, were seized as evidence during the search, deputies said.

That’s when deputies arrested Kent Hill, 54, of Corvallis.

Hill is lodged in the Linn County Jail on 10 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and 10 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

