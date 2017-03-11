Police: Drunk driver hits patrol car at scene of another crash

A drunk driver crashed into a Portland police patrol car while they were investigating a pedestrian crash on NE 82nd Avenue Friday night, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers were investigating the scene where a 22-year-old woman was hit by a car and seriously injured.

A marked police car was blocking the northbound lanes of traffic when 22-year-old Kiri Anna Guthridge slammed into it. Police say the emergency lights were on and no officers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police determined Guthridge was under the influence of alcohol and took her into custody.

She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges for DUII and Reckless Driving.

Police say no officers were injured in this crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.