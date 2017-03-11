OSP sergeant nearly struck in a hit-and-run crash on I-5 near Woodburn

Police are asking for the public's help with finding a driver that crashed into an Oregon State Police car early Saturday morning near Woodburn.

Around 1:30 a.m., an unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 268 when for unknown reasons it crashed into a parked OSP Ford Explorer that was on the right shoulder, police said.

An OSP sergeant had to jump out of the way and back into his vehicle to avoid being hit. The officer was trying to locate two vehicles that were reported speeding nearby, police said.

Due to the extent of the damage to the police SUV, the officer was not able to pursue the suspect.

Police believe the suspect's vehicle was a mid-2000's Chevy Astro with damage to its right-front headlight and bumper. This was collected through evidence at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call OSP Sgt. Kevin Ely at 503-378-3387.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.