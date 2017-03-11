Police: Missing Gresham man found with family

Gresham Police say a man missing since March 7 has been found and is with family.

Police say 59-year-old Duane Hasvold Junior was last seen in downtown Gresham on Main Street just before midnight.



Hasvold lives nearby and does not drive or use public transit.

He reportedly suffers from a condition that may give the impression he functions at a lower cognitive level, especially when under stress.

Family and neighbors are concerned, saying Hasvold usually leads a very routine life and remains in his "bubble."

Hasvold is described as white, with brown eyes and receding, reddish hair.

He is 6'2" tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Hasvold was last seen wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes.



Anyone who knows where he may be should contact Gresham Police.

