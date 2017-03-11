Search for missing skier on Mt. Hood now a recover mission

The search for a skier missing on Mt. Hood is now being called a recovery mission.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday it is scaling back the search for, Steve Leavitt.

Leavitt was reported missing at around 7:30 p.m. on March 7th by his family.

He was last seen when he scanned his ski pass at Mt. Hood Meadows' Heather Chair Lift at around 11:20 in the morning on March 7th.

Search crews began looking that night for Leavitt.

In the days prior to Leavitt going missing the resort had received five and a half feet of powder snow.

Leavitt was said to be enjoying the deep powder before he went missing.



The area he went missing is double black diamond and recommended for expert skier only.

Crews have continued to search for Leavitt every day since he was reported missing, but weather conditions have hampered the search.

Saturday, after talking with search teams and an expert physician, the sheriff's office determined Leavitt could not have survived in the weather condition with the gear he had.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says the search will continue with limited capacity as the danger levels allow.

