Teen falls nearly 80 ft. from Abiqua Trailhead

A teenage girl was airlifted to the hospital, after falling nearly 80 feet while on a hike with her family at the Abiqua Trailhead.

Deputies responded to the report at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Additional hikers on the trail were able to help the teenager and provided medical attention until rescuers could arrive, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said steep terrain and wet conditions made the rescue difficult.

Just before 8:45 p.m., the teenager was carried out of the canyon and airlifted to the Salem Hospital.

Marion County deputies, along with fire crews from Silverton, Mount Angel and Salem helped with the rescue.

The family requested their names and the teen’s condition remain private.

