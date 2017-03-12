Police: Driver arrested after eluding police through Southeast Portland

A driver led police on a chase through the streets of Southeast Portland late Saturday night, police.said.

Levi Denison, 22, drove a red 2000 Honda Civic in the area of Southeast 113th Avenue and Division Street after refusing to stop for police when they tried to pull him over, authorities said.

Officers were able to successfully stop Denison at Southwest 112th Avenue and Division where he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Denison was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Reckless Driving. He was also lodged on a parole violation.

