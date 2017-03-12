Parolee failed to make a clean getaway after stealing street sweeper

A man failed to make a clean getaway after police say he stole a street sweeper and led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

The Hillsboro Police Department say a private contractor was cleaning a parking lot at the WinCo Foods store around 3:45 a.m. at 1500 Southwest Oak Street. The victim stepped out of the vehicle to use a handheld blower in order to clean a hard-to-reach area of the parking lot. The vehicle was left running.

That's when 33-year-old Tyler Haguewood jumped into the Isuzu NPR street-sweeper and drove off the lot, according to police.

A short time later, officers observed the sweeper in the area of First Avenue and Walnut Street traveling southbound. Police say they tried to pull over the street-sweeper, but Haguewood refused to stop and initiated a chase.

The vehicle was seen traveling at speeds ranging from 30 to 65 mph, according to police.

Officers deployed spike strips in the area of Scholls Ferry and Rainbow Lane by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Haguewood, was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude police, reckless driving and parole violation, according to detention center records.

