Teen suspected of killing woman, injuring man in McMinnville identified

A teenager suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in McMinnville last week has been identified.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday identified the suspect as Andrew David Vineyard, 15.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

McMinnville police responded a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Northeast Oregon Street on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a man, Ron Spiker, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. Police then found a woman, Kimberly Forness, dead inside a home. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

According to police, the teen is the son of Forness' live-in boyfriend. Officers said the teen and both victims all lived inside the home on Northeast Oregon Street, but they are not related.

The teen’s father, John Vineyard, took to Facebook on Sunday to thank those he has leaned on during the tragedy and to mourn the loss of his girlfriend. He also said that he has been by Spiker’s side, and will continue to be.

"Thanks everyone for the amazing support through this. We are getting Ron all set up with a place to recover where people can come visit while he heals & I will be with him until he is whole again. The boys & I have been visiting family/hospital and well, honestly just crying with each other. I can't believe my Kim is gone, she was my world," he wrote.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office says the charges of murder, attempted murder and assault in the first degree are Measure 11 offenses, and the charges against Andrew Vineyard will be filed in adult court, Yamhill County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

