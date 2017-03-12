Retired Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is remembering one of their own Sunday.

Retired K-9 Max passed away Saturday night according to deputies, who shared photos on Facebook.

They say that Max has been suffering from medical complications for the last year.

Deputies wrote, "Rest in peace Max, you will be missed and thank you for your service!"

Max began his service with the sheriff's office in 2009 and retired in 2015 as a single purpose patrol dog.

