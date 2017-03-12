Lillard, McCollum lead Trail Blazers past Suns, 110-101 - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard, McCollum lead Trail Blazers past Suns, 110-101

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File Image File Image
PHOENIX (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 28 of his 39 points in the first half and the Portland Trail Blazers recovered to beat the Phoenix Suns 110-101 on Sunday night after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Lillard scored just four points in the fourth quarter, but fellow guard C.J. McCollum added 26. The Trail Blazers pulled within 1 1/2 games of Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points, and Eric Bledsoe added 19.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.