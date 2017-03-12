Lillard, McCollum lead Trail Blazers past Suns, 110-101

Damian Lillard scored 28 of his 39 points in the first half and the Portland Trail Blazers recovered to beat the Phoenix Suns 110-101 on Sunday night after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Lillard scored just four points in the fourth quarter, but fellow guard C.J. McCollum added 26. The Trail Blazers pulled within 1 1/2 games of Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points, and Eric Bledsoe added 19.

