The Road to Nationals: Trinity Lutheran girls hoop it up in Indiana

March Madness cascades down through all levels of hoops, and the elementary school ranks are no exception.

From Portland to Indiana, the road to Valparaiso has been paved by the girls from Trinity Lutheran.

Unbeaten and it feels so good.

"I've been on a team before this team that lost a lot of games so I kind of do know how it feels," said player Anyia Lane.

The back-to-back Metro Christian League champs own consecutive undefeated seasons.

"We should never be cocky about it because we never know what's going to come," said player Sierra Tanner.

Lane said, "We celebrate in the gym but not to where it will make the other team feel bad."

Player Saron Yonas added, "We're just really friendly."

The smiles were always there, but it's the skills that have been polished.

"We really weren't coordinated, we needed to work better as a team but I feel like we have come over that," said player Janae Boyd.

Tanner said, "Well, when we first started we thought it wasn't going to be the same as last year and we didn't have that much hope but once we got into the first game, we realized that it's going to be the same as last year."

The core four returners were joined by three first-timers to organized basketball.

"We only have seven people on the team so it's not like there's 14, all girls, throwing some drama or some shade," said player Chevelle Boyd.

Coach Devon Pearce said, "The truth is, it's hard to motivate by saying, 'Hey, you are coming out of the game.'"

There's no drama, no shade, but all love.

"We're not just a team, we're family," Tanner said. "We treat each other as sisters and look out for each other."

Queens of the city, the Trinity Tigers now pack their hoop dreams to the Hoosier state as they chase down a Lutheran basketball national title.

"It's going to be really great because I haven't been there and I want to try their pizza and everything," said Chevelle Boyd.

World famous pizza in Indiana?

"They're just big, juicy. I just heard they were good so I want to try it," Boyd said.

Player Raven Pearce said, "Even if we do lose, my point is that we get out there and we play hard. It's not about the winning so much, it's about how we're doing and getting better as a team."

When asked how she would cope with a loss, player Hailey Rhodes said, "Ice cream," with the flavor cotton candy.

It's plenty of motivation to hang a banner in their 60-year old gym like the Trinity boys did in 2001.

"I want to win, I'm pretty sure we will," said Lane. "I am hoping that we will."

Pearce said, "I'm coming, Indiana. You better watch out."

The Tarver brothers, Seth and Josh, were on that Trinity boys team that won it all 16 years ago.

The girls are off to Indiana at the end of the month. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support them in getting there.

