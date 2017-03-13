Police: Man arrested after shooting parked car in Pearl District - KPTV - FOX 12

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Rivera, jail booking photo Anthony Rivera, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man was arrested after Portland police say he opened fire and shot a parked car in the Pearl District. 

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Hoyt Street. 

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Rivera, as he was leaving a parking garage.

Investigators say Rivera was having dinner with his girlfriend and another friend when he got upset. Officers say Rivera left the restaurant and damaged his friend's car. Then he fired several rounds, hitting a parked pickup truck. 

Rivera has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal mischief in the first degree, discharging a firearm in the city (five counts), and disorderly conduct in the second degree. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. 

