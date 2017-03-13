FOX 12 and Live 95.5 use The Force to make your summer exciting!

Blast off on the galactic adventure of a lifetime! Here’s your chance to win a family vacation to Disneyland® to experience Season of the Force—the place where Star Wars lives!

See an X-Wing dogfight at Hyperspace Mountain, explore the galaxy on the awesome “Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and visit the “Star Wars Launch Bay” to meet some of your favorite characters!

Watch the 6 a.m. hour of Good Day Oregon weekdays from March 13, 2017 through March 24, 2017 for the Song of the Day. Then listen to Live 95.5 during the 4 p.m. hour. When you hear that day’s song, be the 10th caller and win a vacation for four to the Disneyland® Resort!!

Click here for official rules. Good luck!