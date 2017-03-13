Smoke fills Tigard duplex, residents forced to evacuate - KPTV - FOX 12

Smoke fills Tigard duplex, residents forced to evacuate

Posted: Updated:
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

A few residents were forced from their homes in Tigard early Monday morning after a duplex filled with smoke.

Firefighters were called to the area of Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Vermont Street around 4:40 a.m.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a homeowner awoke around 4:30 a.m. to find their home filled with thick smoke.

Crews said a mattress that was next to a heater inside the unit caught fire, breaking out a window in the process.

The homeowner was able to get out safely thanks to a smoke detector. Crews evacuated the adjacent neighbors as well.

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.