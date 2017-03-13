Smoke fills Tigard duplex, residents forced to evacuate

A few residents were forced from their homes in Tigard early Monday morning after a duplex filled with smoke.

Firefighters were called to the area of Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Vermont Street around 4:40 a.m.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a homeowner awoke around 4:30 a.m. to find their home filled with thick smoke.

Crews said a mattress that was next to a heater inside the unit caught fire, breaking out a window in the process.

Crews quickly extg'd fire in SW PDX that appears to have originated w/ mattress next to heater. Smoke det. helped alert & evacuate occupant. pic.twitter.com/amC8hu8Z8k — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 13, 2017

The homeowner was able to get out safely thanks to a smoke detector. Crews evacuated the adjacent neighbors as well.

No injuries were reported.

