On the Go with Joe at Toadstool Cupcakes

Joe V. was in southeast Portland getting a taste of something sweet at Toadstool Cupcakes.

The cupcake shop has put its own unique spin on the cupcake. Their sweet treats are essentially a combination of a mini cupcake with a chocolate truffle on top.

Toadstool Cupcakes have more than 50 different flavors of cupcakes available at any time.

Learn more at ToadstoolCupcakes.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.