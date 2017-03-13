Crews respond to large 2-alarm house fire in SE Portland

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused an early morning fire that sent three people running from their home Monday.

At least three generations of the Baker family have lived in the house in the 2800 block of Southeast 87th, and the family members currently residing there were lucky to escape with their lives.

There was heavy fire inside and out of the home when firefighters arrived about 6:30 a.m. Just before then, 20-year-old Casey Baker said was up watching TV when he said he heard a thud and looked out a window.

“From our kitchen, I could start seeing flashes coming out like bright orange flashes,” he told FOX 12. “So I went to go see what was happening. I opened up the laundry room door and it was just a huge ball flame of fire.”

Baker then rushed to start clearing out his family, first barging into his sister's room.

“I just went running to save my sister,” he said.

Marion Baker credits her older brother with getting her downstairs and out the door to safety.

“I was having trouble going down the stairs anyways because the house was full of smoke,” she said. “I almost passed out on the stairs.”

Casey Baker also helped get his father's girlfriend out, while a man who lives in the trailer behind the home escaped when he saw flames. The family's dogs all got out safely, too.

The man living in the trailer had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the fire started downstairs in the laundry room and quickly spread up the two and a half story home.

There was some clutter in the home that made for some problems in tackling the blaze, but firefighters knocked down the flames before they could spread to other homes in the densely populated neighborhood.

Firefighters say the home did have working smoke detectors. Investigators say the fire was electrical in nature, and that it could have been a problem with the dryer.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and they say that in the meantime, they have friends with which they can stay.

It is not clear whether the Baker family will ever be able to live in their home again, but Marion Baker said no matter what, they will be okay and thanks her big brother for that fact.

“He's my hero man, because me and him, we may fight and everything, but when it comes to this I'm glad he came upstairs to wake me up,” she said. “I'm very grateful to have him as my brother. I wouldn't want any other brother.”

