Crews respond to large 2-alarm house fire in SE Portland

One of Portland's most notorious pimps is now out of prison and opening up about the crimes that lead to his arrest.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.More >
Despite a disturbing and threatening letter being sent to the president of the "Good in the Hood Festival", the event will go on as planned. Organizers met with law enforcement and leaders in the community Tuesday night about how to move forward.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A teenage girl abused by a convicted sex offender is now sharing the story about how he pimped her out to different strip clubs across town at the age of 15.More >
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
Oregon government officials expressed messages of support through social media Wednesday morning in response to a shooting at a charity baseball practice in Virginia that injured several people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.More >
