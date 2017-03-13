Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, March 13

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, March 13:

The man behind the now closed restaurant Muselet recently put his talents to use and created a series of Pinoy Pop-Up events at local venues around Portland. Each pop-up event features a combination of Oregon wine, European wine and Filipino cuisine. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Viola Wine Cellars over the weekend to check out what the pop-up has to offer. Another Pinoy Pop-up will take place on March 26 at Oregon Wines on Broadway. To learn more, visit Muselet Restaurant & Wine Bar’s Facebook page.

St. Patrick’s Day is only a few days away and Monica Metz was channeling her Irish heritage on MORE Good Day Oregon with her Shamrock Shake 2.0. She says the frozen treat is a spinoff of a McDonald’s shake she loved when she was a child. The Shamrock Shake involves a yummy dose of mint and dark chocolate. To see the full recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

