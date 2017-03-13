Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, March 13

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, March 13:
The man behind the now closed restaurant Muselet recently put his talents to use and created a series of Pinoy Pop-Up events at local venues around Portland. Each pop-up event features a combination of Oregon wine, European wine and Filipino cuisine. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Viola Wine Cellars over the weekend to check out what the pop-up has to offer. Another Pinoy Pop-up will take place on March 26 at Oregon Wines on Broadway. To learn more, visit Muselet Restaurant & Wine Bar’s Facebook page.
St. Patrick’s Day is only a few days away and Monica Metz was channeling her Irish heritage on MORE Good Day Oregon with her Shamrock Shake 2.0. She says the frozen treat is a spinoff of a McDonald’s shake she loved when she was a child. The Shamrock Shake involves a yummy dose of mint and dark chocolate. To see the full recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.
One of Portland's most notorious pimps is now out of prison and opening up about the crimes that lead to his arrest.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.More >
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
A Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a former student, according to police.More >
A teenage girl abused by a convicted sex offender is now sharing the story about how he pimped her out to different strip clubs across town at the age of 15.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
Despite a disturbing and threatening letter being sent to the president of the "Good in the Hood Festival", the event will go on as planned. Organizers met with law enforcement and leaders in the community Tuesday night about how to move forward.More >
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot by a gunman who opened fire at a charity baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.More >
