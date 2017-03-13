Pop-up event mixes Oregon, European wines with Filipino food - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Pop-up event mixes Oregon, European wines with Filipino food

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

The man behind the now closed restaurant Muselet recently put his talents to use and created a series of Pinoy Pop-Up events at local venues around Portland.

Each pop-up event features a combination of Oregon wine, European wine and Filipino cuisine.

MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Viola Wine Cellars over the weekend to check out what the pop-up has to offer.

Another Pinoy Pop-up will take place on March 26 at Oregon Wines on Broadway.  To learn more, visit Muselet Restaurant & Wine Bar’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.